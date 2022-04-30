Blackfoot police asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

BLACKFOOT — A local police department is asking for help from the community to identify three individuals that are considered suspects in a recent string of vandalism.

The Blackfoot Police Department posted a surveillance video on its Facebook page Thursday evening. The video is 14 seconds long and shows three people walking.

The string of vandalism happened on Sunday, April 24. According to the Facebook post by the department, the case involves several victims from the east side of town to the downtown area. Police say several thousand dollars worth of property was damaged.

The Blackfoot Police Department is encouraging anyone that has information about the identity of the three suspects or the vandalism that occurred, to contact Detective Mayne at (208) 782-3067, or dispatch at (208) 785-1234, or send a direct message via Facebook.

The case number to reference is 02-2022-02053.