Community Passover Seder happening Friday night in Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from the Chabad Jewish Center.

Few Jewish holidays evoke the same warm sentiments as Passover. Memories of family and friends gathered as the four cups of wine are poured, the four questions asked and the Matzah served, all contribute to Passover’s popularity in the Jewish community.

Bringing the warmth and tradition of this festival to Southeast Idaho’s Jewish community, Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho is organizing a community Passover Seder to be held on Friday night, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

The Seder, which will be run by Student Rabbis Sholom Smith from Miami, Florida, and Shea Shmotkin, from Brooklyn, New York, takes participants through the wondrous liberation of our ancestors from Egyptian bondage, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival in our modern lives. Included in the Seder will be a delectable dinner of traditional cuisine paired with a variety of fine wines and handmade round ‘Shmurah’ Matzah from Israel.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” said Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz, director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise, the movement’s regional headquarters. “Passover is about our own personal liberation – physically, emotionally and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from our own limitations and complacency, restraining us from reaching new heights. At Passover, we become free in our lives, relationships and connection with G-d. We are delighted to offer this – once again – to Jewish residents of North Idaho.”

All are welcome to join the community Seder, which will be held in Idaho Falls. Space is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the visiting rabbis, at (754) 303-4578 or emailing chabad@jewishidaho.com. The event is free of charge. Donations are welcome.

“We are excited to be coming to Southeast Idaho for Pesach!” says Sholom Smith. “Celebrating Jewish traditions brings diversity and sanctity to the community. Teaching and learning from each other promises to be a rewarding experience, which we look forward to.”