Downtown development director returns after stepping down in February

Editor’s note: Portions of this story were taken from an Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation news release.

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce Catherine Smith has rejoined the downtown organization as Executive Director.

Smith joined the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation in 2017. In February, she stepped down to take a job with the Idaho National Laboratory.

Smith tells EastIdahoNews.com she returned simply because she missed being a part of downtown development projects.

“The INL offered me an awesome opportunity and I’m grateful for the experience but I just simply missed the work downtown. The people, the work and the projects on the horizon — it was too hard to walk away and leave,” Smith says. “I am so glad the IFDDC Board of Directors hired me back!”

Downtown Idaho Falls continues a trajectory of vibrant growth and momentum. Currently, with several historic buildings undergoing renovations and new businesses opening their doors in downtown Idaho Falls, the excitement is palpable. This growth persists from a tremendous 2021 in which millions of dollars of development were invested in downtown development, along with small unique businesses opening their doors. Existing businesses downtown maintained a solid path for success.

In addition to supporting the thriving economic health of downtown, more development projects are in the works, including public art, community events such as the SpringBrew in June, beautification and communications to support downtown businesses broadly. The focus of IFDDC will remain squarely on supporting the economy and entrepreneurship found in the historic core of the city.

“I sincerely cannot think of a more qualified person that can keep IFDDC and all of the downtown relationships moving in a positive direction – and we are beyond excited to have Catherine lead our organization,” IFDDC Board Chairman Kevin Cutler says.

Smith is a fourth-generation Idahoan and is tied to her local and regional community through nonprofit work and volunteerism. She serves as Vice President of the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, Vice President of the Civitan’s Club, Chair of the East Regional Council for the Idaho Community Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors of the District 91 Education Foundation, Greater Idaho Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, is a Commissioner of the Idaho Falls Historic Preservation Commission, and is the Executive Secretary of the Eastern Idaho Agriculture Hall of Fame.

In 2019 she was recognized with the 2019 Idaho APAP Leadership Award. She is a graduate of the Leadership Idaho Falls program from the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and was recognized as a Distinguished Under 40 award winner. She has also worked for the Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Falls Arts Council, Post Register, and the Idaho Commission on the Arts.