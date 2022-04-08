Dozens of firefighters battling fire that’s burned 45 acres in Madison County

REXBURG — Approximately 45 acres has burned and eight homes were threatened in a fire that started in Madison County Thursday afternoon.

The Deadwood Fire is burning in the Hibbard area near 4225 West 1000 North. Firefighters were called around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a registered controlled burn that had gotten out of control. The person requested assistance after winds picked up and caused the fire to quickly spread, according to a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

Madison Fire Department

“The Madison Fire Department requested assistance from neighboring counties due to the very dense brush and undergrowth, and to assist with structure protection,” the news release says. “At this time there is some containment on the east line of the fire, and some containment at the head of the fire. Full containment of the fire is not expected for at least five more days.”

The following departments responded:

Madison Fire Department | Four engines, two tenders, one ambulance, three command vehicles

Central Fire District | Five engines

Idaho Falls Fire Department | One engine

Bonneville County Fire District #1—Ammon Division | One engine

Ucon Fire Department | One engine

Teton County Fire District | Two engines

Swan Valley (Bonneville County Fire District #2) | One engine, one tender, one command vehicle

INL Fire Department | One engine, one command vehicle

BLM | Two engines, two command vehicles

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

As of 9 p.m., 54 people were fighting the fire. Many of the assisting agencies helped with structure protection, but officials say all agencies are now working on fire suppression.

Peggy Jeppesen, EastIdahoNews.com

“We are very grateful for the quick response from our neighboring counties and agencies, and have also had great cooperation from the public,” said Madison Fire Chief Corey Child. “It is unfortunate that this fire started from a controlled burn. We hope that those burning this spring will use every precaution to keep their fires contained in order to avoid this type of incident happening.”

