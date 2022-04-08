East Idaho Eats: Super Chix serves up fresh chicken strips, big sandwiches, local fries and creamy custard

AMMON — Juicy chicken strips, fresh-cut french fries, big sandwiches, creamy custard and specialty sauces.

Super Chix is Ammon has it all and is celebrating its first anniversary in eastern Idaho with new owners and an emphasis on quality customer service.

The growing chicken and custard chain opened its first restaurant in Idaho in March 2021. Known for its fresh food (there aren’t any freezers in the building) and gigantic portions, Super Chix quickly became a favorite for folks looking for a hearty meal.

Super Chix opened in Ammon in March 2021. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Justin Hamilton and Daniel Hansen took over the eatery last month. They’re the founders of Cafe Sabor, which has several locations in Utah and Idaho including Ammon, Island Park and Bear Lake. Sierra Durrant, the new General Manager of Super Chix, joined the company from Cafe Sabor.

“We’ve always been super impressed by the quality of the food at Super Chix and we were looking to bring them to other markets but Idaho Falls became open along with northern Utah,” Hamilton tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Super Chix offers a variety of chicken sandwiches. There’s the simple breaded or grilled filet with pickles, Bavaco Ranch (bacon, ranch avocado), Nashville Hot and the stacked up Cheesy BBQ, complete with cheddar cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce. The Cordon Bleu is a customer favorite and is drizzled with Super Chix’s special honey mustard sauce.

Super Chix serves a variety of sandwiches, including a Cordon Bleu drizzled in honey mustard sauce. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

If chicken tenders are more your style, you can order 2, 3, 4, or 5 breaded or grilled. They’re juicy and taste great with an assortment of honey mustard, ranch, buffalo and other dips from the Super Chix sauce bar. The restaurant’s signature sauce is quite popular.

On the side, you’ll find fried pickles or fresh-cut fries, grown from potatoes right here in eastern Idaho. The fries tossed in salt, sweet, rosemary or cajun spices and be prepared to be served a generous portion hot out of the fryer. Many hungry customers enjoy them covered in cheese or get them loaded with queso blanco, bacon and green onions.

Super Chix offers breaded or grilled chicken tenders with several different sauce options. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

If you prefer salads over sandwiches, Super Chix serves several different options including Southwest, Nashville Hot, Buffalo Ranch, Asian Sesame and Crispy Avo.

Top off your meal with fresh custard made daily with rotating weekly flavors such as mint Oreo, Butterfinger or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The frozen dessert is packaged in cartons if you want to take some home.

Customers can order salads with breaded or grilled strips on top. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

“The most important thing about Super Chix is food quality,” Hamilton says. “All of our chicken is fresh, never frozen. It’s all hand-breaded in an open kitchen so you can see everything being made fresh to order. It isn’t fast food – it’s food that you’ll come and know it’s going the made fresh to order. It’s one of those things when you come and dine, you’re going to taste the quality and how it’s prepared.”

Hamilton says Super Chix plans to open other restaurants in eastern Idaho over the next few years. You can visit the Ammon location at 2671 East Sunnyside Road Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday between 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram – and check out their complete menu here.