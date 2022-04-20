First two artists announced for Summer Concert Series

The following is a news release from Bannock County.

The Summer Concert Series is excited to announce that two artists will be kicking off the 2022 series at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

Music icon and reality TV superstar Bret Michaels is slated to perform Friday, May 27, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello as part of his Nothing But A Good Vibe Tour.

Then, country music icon and viral sensation Coffey Anderson will perform Saturday, May 28, at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

Tickets for Brett Michaels will be available on idahoconcertseries.com.

Tickets for Coffey Anderson will be available on countryconcertseries.com.

From platinum-selling superstars to some of today’s hottest emerging artists, this year’s Summer Concert Series builds on the success of the 2021 concert season and will give Idaho’s music lovers a reason to keep coming back for more.

This series will feature 9 top classic rock, alternative rock, hip-hop, and more artists in both Boise and Pocatello.

Stay tuned! More artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bret Michaels

With over three generations of fans, Bret Michaels is revered as a megastar in the entertainment industry.

One of music’s most iconic and enduring singer/songwriters, Michaels’ massive success includes selling over 50 million records worldwide, and numerous hit singles such as “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn,” “Go That Far,” and “Nothing But A Good Time.”

The Poison frontman has built his brand piece by piece, and retaining ownership and control of his own personal brand has solidified Bret as a successful entrepreneur. Michaels brings a combination of rock, pop, country, and “Nothing But A Good Time” to his Nothing But A Good Vibe Tour. You can’t beat that atmosphere; having had Bret back by popular demand twice for the Orpheus Float at Mardi Gras, Michaels will bring the excitement of everyone coming together from all walks of life and all generations to celebrate what rocks their world.

Michaels will be on tour throughout 2022 as a solo artist playing many of the hottest country festivals, launching his own music festivals, and touring with his band as part of the hard-rocking Stadium Tour. Bret has produced and starred in record-breaking hit TV shows (Rock of Love with Bret Michaels, Life As I Know It with Bret Michaels, and Travel Channel’s Bret Michaels Rock My RV), is a Celebrity Apprentice winner, and was voted NBC Apprentice fan favorite. Michaels, the son of a veteran and a lifelong diabetic, has always made giving back a priority throughout his career. His Life Rocks Foundation continues to provide support to many charities and causes around the globe.

Bret Michaels will be kicking off the Summer Concert Series, performing at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre on May 27 and the Expo Idaho Grandstands on May 28. Clear your calendars now and get ready for Nothin’ But A Good Vibe!

Coffey Anderson

Dust off your boots and grab your cowboy hat because the Country Concert Series is bringing an entire summer full of world-class country icons to Idaho! The party starts May 27th and 28th as viral sensation Coffey Anderson takes over Expo Idaho and Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre!

With over 800 million views and his own series on Netflix, the official country concert series kickoff will be a fun and family-friendly experience you’ll never forget – May 27th and 28th at Expo Idaho and Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre!