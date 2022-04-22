Five on ballot for House 27B Republican primary nomination

POCATELLO — With incumbent Fred Wood not on the ballot, one of five new Republican candidates will be selected to fill House Seat 27B this election.

Ryan Cook, Pat Field, Clay Handy, John Stokes and Kevin Williams will all jostle for the Republican nomination before running unopposed in the general.

District 27 includes all of Cassia and Oneida counties, and parts of Minidoka County.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Field and Williams were the only two to respond — their answers below were required to be 250 words or less.

The primary election is on May 17. The general election is on November 8.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

FIELD: I am a 4th Generation Idaho Farmer. I married my college sweetheart and we have 3 kids and 8 grandchildren.

I have volunteered as a coach for youth sports programs and scouting. I attended Rick’s College for one year and a half studying education and agriculture. I served an LDS mission. I have been involved in many campaigns.

WILLIAMS: My name is Kevin Williams, I live in Elba with my wife, Melinda. We have 2 married daughters that live in the area. Our youngest son is attending college in Las Vegas.

I am the owner-operator of Certified Pest Control, a company started in 2007. We have seen growth and success in our company through recessions, and political uncertainties along with our other small businesses we own. Our main focus is always providing the best customer service possible.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

FIELD: My proudest moments are watching the youth learn and excel in the different sports programs that I have coached. Mentoring the young men in the scouting programs and seeing them receive their Eagle Scout Awards.

WILLIAMS: I am proud of the time I served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and serving my country.

My family and watching them grow and raise their own families. Being able to gain an education while having a young family. I am proud of the business that I have grown along with the help of my family in providing a service that has gained the respect of my community.

Why are you a member of the Republican/Democrat/other party? Briefly explain your political platform.

FIELD: I am a Republican because I believe in the values that the party stands for such as: American exceptionalism, limited government, separation of powers and the rights of the people to pursue happiness and liberty.

WILLIAMS: I am Republican because I have conservative values, believe in smaller government, less taxes and less government overreach, because when individuals are left on their own to resolve they are far more successful than any other governmental program or bail out.

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

FIELD: Water, personal property rights, taxes and education.

WILLIAMS: Water rights and federal government infiltration (taking away individual state constitutional rights in forming one large federal governing body.)

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

FIELD: I would represent my constituents by listening to all points of view. I believe communication and building relationships is key.

WILLIAMS: My platform is about giving the voice back to the people. I am the mouthpiece for the people of my district, and even if we have differing views I will make facts and information available so that all parties can work to find solutions, but at the end of the day I serve at the pleasure of the people of my district and will stand tall in representing their choices.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

FIELD: I honestly believe that legislators should listen to their constituents. I have a moral obligation to serve the people who voted for me. There may be times that a lobbyist’s views would conflict with my constituency.

WILLIAMS: Lobbing entities can bring forth many points of interest. It is up to legislators and the people to make sure these entities are vetted to ensure that special interests agendas are not being pushed onto the people of Idaho.

How can you encourage compromise, debate and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

FIELD: I can encourage compromise, debate and a bipartisan approach with the legislators by building relationships with all members.

WILLIAMS: I am open for healthy, honest discussion based in fact when dealing with new legislation in Idaho. At the end of the day, I will fight for Idahoans rights and will not compromise these basic rights.

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

FIELD: The part of Idaho’s government that could benefit from additional state funding would be the infrastructure of the state. We need a common sense approach to growth.

Inflation has caused financial difficulties that all Idaho’s citizens are facing. It is time to take a hard look at all state agency’s budgets and see where we can save precious tax dollars.

WILLIAMS: Increased funding should go to law enforcement and emergency medical services along with infrastructure programs that benefit the residents of Idaho. We need to review all unsuccessful, and unproductive programs that are utilizing resources that could be better served in another capacity. Especially holding state offices and organizations to a higher standing when balancing their budgets.