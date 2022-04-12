TODAY'S WEATHER
Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and actor, has died

Scottie Andrew, CNN

Arts & Entertainment

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried | Super Festivals, Flickr

(CNN) — Gilbert Gottfried, a comedian and film and television actor with a distinctly memorable voice, has died after a long illness, his family announced on Tuesday.

He was 67.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor,” his family wrote in a post on Twitter.

CNN has contacted Gottfried’s publicist for further comment.

Developing story…

