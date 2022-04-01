Grand Teton reverses plan to require photographer permits

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park is reversing its plan to require portrait photographers to obtain a permit to take wedding pictures during the upcoming tourist season after hearing complaints from photographers and First Amendment attorneys.

Earlier this year, the park announced it would require wedding photographers who take pictures at six designated wedding sites to obtain permits and remit at least 3% of their earnings to the park. Smaller weddings and elopements not held at those designated spots would not be allowed a paid photographer.

Media, nature and professional photographers complained, noting that federal law says the park service cannot require a permit for still photography if it happens where the public is generally allowed.

The park policy is “essentially reverting to the way it was,” Grand Teton Chief of Staff Jeremy Barnum told the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Park regulations still limit wedding parties of 12 or more people to the six designated sites. The park will issue up to 330 wedding permits for those areas. Smaller parties can get permits for backcountry areas. All parties can have paid wedding photographers.