Here’s how you can watch local political forums scheduled for this week

IDAHO FALLS — Republican candidates running for legislative seats in eastern Idaho will participate in community forums this week.

Candidates in Districts 32, 33 and 35 will share why they are running for office and answer questions during the events on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The City Club of Idaho Falls is presenting the forums and EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with I.E. Productions to livestream the events.

The free forums will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Tingey Auditorium at University Place (1776 Science Center Drive) in Idaho Falls. Unopposed candidates were not asked to participate.

District 32, Monday April 25

Senator:

Kevin Cook (incumbent), Keith Newberry (challenger)

House Seat A (open seat):

Nicholas T. Christiansen (challenger), Stephanie Jo Mickelsen (challenger)

District 33, Tuesday April 26

Senator:

Dave Lent (incumbent), Bryan Scholz (challenger) Declined Invite

House Seat A:

Barbara Ehardt (incumbent), Jeff Thompson (challenger)

District 35, Wednesday April 27

Senate:

Mark Harris (incumbent), Doug Toomer (challenger)

House Seat A:

Kevin Andrus (incumbent), Jon Goode (challenger)

House Seat B:

Chad Christensen (incumbent), Josh Wheeler (challenger)

Watch the forums on EastIdahoNews.com and the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page each night beginning at 7 p.m.

Details about each candidate can be found here. If you need information about what district you belong to, visit this website.