‘Hero’ business owner who saved local woman from sending $8,000 to a scammer is honored for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few months ago about a local business owner who saved a woman from losing $8,000 to a scammer. The message said:

I just wanted to let you know about an amazing, honest individual that saved my mom from financial disaster. She was on the verge of being scammed by a phone solicitor who kept her hostage on her phone for 6 hours, then tried to extort $8,000 in cash to be sent to him next-day air because she had thought she’d won a prize. It then turned into a situation where she owed him the money and she needed to pay it back.

In her panic, she went to the bank, withdrew $8,000 and then went to Ship Pro in Ammon. She needed to send it next-day air with tracking when the owner, Dane Croft, very kindly helped her and asked her a few questions after he could see that something was visibly wrong. He gently calmed her down, told her that she was being scammed, said she was being asked to do was not real and someone was trying to extort money from her. The person who had her on the phone was actively listening to the conversation the entire time and quickly hung up after hearing Dane talk to my mother.

The same individual called back after hanging up. Dane then asked to answer her phone and told him that he had reported the address to the authorities and flagged the account with fraudulent activities to FedEx.

Had it not been for his integrity, honesty, and just being a good person, my mother would have been financially devastated. I just feel that people need to be reminded of scammers and that there are some amazing people in our community! Thanks to Dane Croft, owner of Ship Pro – he saved our mom and our family from so many problems. He’s our hero!

We wanted to honor Dane for his actions and surprised him at work for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see his reaction!