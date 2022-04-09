Highly poisonous death cap mushroom identified in Boise

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

BOISE — The first confirmation of death cap mushrooms (Amanita phalloides) in Idaho was recently reported to the Idaho Division of Public Health. An amateur mycologist spotted the mushroom under an oak tree in an established neighborhood in Boise. DNA testing by a laboratory pathologist confirmed the identification. It may be present and undetected in other areas.

Death cap mushrooms are highly poisonous and cause most deadly mushroom poisonings worldwide. They can look like edible mushrooms (such as paddy-straw mushrooms or puffballs), but eating as little as half a mushroom cap can kill an adult. A small portion can kill a dog. Cooking does not make the death cap mushroom safe to eat.

Early symptoms of death cap mushroom poisoning are persistent and violent vomiting, abdominal pain, and profuse, watery diarrhea 6 to 24 hours after eating the mushroom. These symptoms generally last a few hours, after which there is an apparent recovery with no symptoms for a few days. Then jaundice, loss of strength, coma, and death can occur from liver failure and kidney failure.

Early treatment is critical to decrease the chance of dying or needing a liver transplant.