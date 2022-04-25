Idaho Falls man arrested for allegedly hitting vehicles, making threats with knife

IDAHO FALLS — A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly threatened a guy with a knife and almost hit him with his vehicle.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Idaho Falls Police responded to a disturbance involving weapons on January 26 at around 5:40 p.m. near 14th Street.

The report said Casey Hurt got into an argument with two people at a residence after a person was not allowed in. Three other people came out of the residence and saw Hurt with a shovel in his hands while arguing.

“If you’re a man, put the damn shovel down,” one of the men reportedly said to Hurt as he took the shovel away.

As the argument escalated, Hurt went to his vehicle to retrieve a blue knife. He then allegedly went toward the victim with the knife as the victim held the shovel.

According to documents, Hurt then left the residence in a car.

He drove at “high rates of speed” through the area, came back to the residence by swerving the vehicle and almost hit the victim, court documents say.

The victim reportedly said, “Holy (expletive) I could have been dead…If I didn’t move, I would be dead right now.”

Hurt hit other vehicles in the area with the vehicle he was driving and then told the victim he was sorry for hitting his vehicle.

According to documents, Hurt got out of the vehicle and went inside the residence.

Idaho Falls Police arrived and residents told police that Hurt possibly had a firearm on him and could be in the basement.

“Due to these circumstances, it would not be safe for the members of the residence to return if there was a possible threat,” documents said.

In the end, Hurt was not found inside the residence.

A case was filed against him in February and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 20. He was charged with two felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors are seeking a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

It’s unclear where Hurt was located but he appeared in court on Friday. A no-contact order was issued and Hurt is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 4 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.