Idaho House candidates pull in $1.2 million in fundraising

Editor’s note: For the Idaho Senate candidates, see this story.

(Idaho Capital Sun) — Approximately half of the seats in the Idaho House of Representatives up for grabs in this year’s election don’t feature an incumbent candidate, creating fresh competition for funds for the May 17 primary.

Many House races across the state have multiple Republican challengers, with more than 122 candidates who have raised at least $500 since the beginning of last year. Out of those 122, 24 candidates are Democrats, few of whom have challengers in the primary.

Idaho has 35 legislative districts, with two state representatives and one senator for each district. Candidates are required to file a monthly report with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office by the 10th of each month, which includes all donations of any amount, in-kind contributions and loans, as well as expenditures and other financial activity from the previous month. The individual maximum contribution for a single election in legislative races is $1,000.

Across the 70 races for seats in the House, candidates have raised about $1.2 million with a little more than a month to go before the primary election. Incumbent legislators have large sums of cash on hand from prior campaigns, but some new candidates have also raised significant amounts.