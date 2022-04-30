Idaho State Police dealing with multiple crashes on I-15

SHELLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.

ISP officials tell EastIdahoNews.com that an initial crash happened at milepost 98 in the southbound lane of I-15 at around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Two other crashes occurred in the vicinity shortly afterward.

It’s not clear what vehicles were involved in each of the crashes, but Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

As of 6:30 p.m. traffic was still significantly backed up on I-15.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.