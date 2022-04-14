ISP reports two crashes, multiple slide-offs on US-20
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — Traffic is extremely congested on U.S. Highway 20 Thursday morning thanks to multiple weather-related crashes and slide-offs between Rexburg and Idaho Falls.
ISP dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com the crashes, and several of the slide-offs, occurred just before 8 a.m.
Traffic slowdowns are being reported in the Thornton and Ucon areas, according to 511 Idaho.
Ambulances were dispatched to both crashes, but at this time, it’s unclear if anyone was transported to the hospital.
Snowfall is creating very slick roads, and weather officials urge drivers to use caution and plan for poor conditions.
For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.