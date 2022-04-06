Life Lessons Encore: Carol Dye shares the key for raising children

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

We first met Carol Dye last May. She lost two children within two years of each other.

Today we are revisiting our interview with Carol as she shares how she made it through challenging times in her life, the skills she used in raising her six surviving children, why service is important to her and how she wants to be remembered.

Watch our interview in the player above.