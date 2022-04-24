Local high school students learning big skills with ‘tiny’ construction project

AMMON (KPVI) – Local high school students are trying to make a big difference by building small projects.

The Technical Careers High School in Ammon was a flurry of activity on Friday as students united to build a tiny home.

Most of the students enrolled in the school came for other majors or because traditional school wasn’t for them. But through this program, they’ve acquired job-ready skills.

“I think it’s awesome to have a school where you can learn all the skills you need or stuff you might need in the future,” says Harley, who is a student with the program.

Many of the students picked the school because of the hands-on experience and some of them already have jobs lined up after graduation.

“One thing I love about construction is wherever I go, I can look and say that I made that,” says Braxton, who is a student in the program.

Kyle Wright, a teacher in the program, says it’s rewarding for him to watch students learn and grow. He loves to see them figure it out and find fulfillment in their work.

“I try to teach them to be proud of what they do,” Wright says. “It’s easy to come and try to throw some boards together but I try to encourage them to put some thought into it and let’s have it turn out nice. I just like to see them be proud of what they make.”

The construction process is just getting started, but it’s slated for completion in August. Once it’s finished, the class is planning to showcase their work. They’ll be taking it to different elementary schools in the area and it will be displayed in the parade of homes.

Ultimately, it will be donated to a local organization or individual. KPVI did not provide any specifics about its final destination.