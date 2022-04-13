Looking back: Man reunited with uncle, triplets born and judge sentenced to prison

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of April 11 to April 17 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A man was reunited with his uncle after not knowing his whereabouts, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on April 14, 1905.

Mr. Neeley from Longmont, Colorado, was visiting Blackfoot when he began talking with his host, T.S. Morrison, at a cottage.

“Mr. Morrison remarked that there was a man named Wyley Jones living on Lost River who looked enough like him to be a relative,” the article explained.

Neeley said, “Why, he is my uncle but I didn’t know where he lived. I had lost track of him.”

Neeley went and found where his uncle was living. The two of them spent a “few days” together and “had a grand time.”

1926-1950

LEWISVILLE – A Lewisville couple welcomed triplets on April 11, 1931, according to The Rigby Star.

The paper said Mr. and Mrs. Beedle had two girls and one boy. The mother and babies were reported to be “getting along nicely.”

“The birth of triplets brought many visitors to the Beedle home this week,” the article stated. “Lewisville is very proud of her new babies and the event has been much heralded.”

The babies had not been given names at the time the article was published.

1951-1975

PRESTON — A Preston high school was broken into and goods were taken, The Preston Citizen reported on April 11, 1963.

A person or persons entered the West Side High School through an open window in the boy’s dressing room. The door to the principal’s office was then forced open.

“An adding machine, one Polaroid camera and one 35 mm camera, between $50 and $70 were taken from the office, along with two checks made out to the district. One of the checks was for $135,” the paper said.

The break in was reported by Lyle Porter, the West Side District superintendent.

1976-2000

RUPERT — A former Blackfoot magistrate judge was sentenced to not more than seven years in the state prison for four counts of embezzlement, the Idaho State Journal announced.

The paper wrote on April 12, 1976, that Eugene McCoy was magistrate judge in Bingham County until his arrest in December 1974. He was accused of embezzling approximately $3,500 in bond money between October 1973 and November 1974.

“The defendant was a public official engaged in an occupation involving public trust, and the case is considerably different from say, the run-of-the-mill employer-employee matter,” Fifth District Judge Sherman Bellwood mentioned.

Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Reed K. Larson added, “If those to whom we look for a degree of leadership … are not to be trusted, trusted above the ordinary layman … then we’re in trouble in the United States.”

McCoy was released to his own custody pending an appeal.