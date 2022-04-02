Man charged in 2020 deadly weapon assault gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A man facing an aggravated assault charge and deadly weapon enhancement in connection with a December 2020 incident has reached a plea agreement.

Jarom Arthur Blackburn, 36, will plead guilty to a felony charge for possession of methamphetamine, according to court documents. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office will dismiss felony charges of aggravated assault and an attached deadly weapon enhancement, as well as a second possession of meth charge and possession of paraphernalia.

Blackburn was arrested in February 2021 when officers conducted a traffic stop discovered a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was in relation to missed court check-ins and drug screening tests.

He was alleged to have been involved in an armed trespassing incident the previous December in which he allegedly fired a gun at another man.

According to his plea agreement, the prosecuting attorney has agreed to concur with the sentencing recommendation laid out in a pre-sentence investigation. Additionally, Blackburn will pay restitution in all charges, including those dismissed, lab costs and investigative costs. All amounts have yet to be determined.

Change-of-plea and sentencing hearings have yet to be scheduled.