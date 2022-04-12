Melaleuca donates $12,500 to Idaho Foodbank

The following is a news release from the Idaho Foodbank.

POCATELLO — Melaleuca employees and the Melaleuca Foundation donated $12,500 to The Idaho Foodbank for the purchase of food in Southeast Idaho. These funds will provide food for up to 50,000 meals.

Melaleuca employees raised over $34,000 to address food insecurity in Southeast Idaho and these funds were matched by the Melaleuca Foundation. In addition to the donation to The Idaho Foodbank, Melaleuca also used these funds to support two of The Foodbank’s food distribution partners – The Salvation Army in Idaho Falls and Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls.

“Feeding the hungry is just one way that Melaleuca and the Melaleuca Foundation demonstrate our mission of enhancing lives,” said Melaleuca President Cole Clinger. “More than ever, too many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on their table, and Melaleuca is pleased to partner with this exceptional nonprofit to help those who are in need, especially during these hard times.

For over three decades, Melaleuca’s charitable giving has played a substantial role in filling the shelves of food pantries throughout southeast Idaho. Not only has it donated truckloads of food, but Melaleuca has also bought commercial freezers for food pantries, paid for advertising campaigns to promote regional food drives and built critical infrastructure for a food storage warehouse.

“We are grateful for the kindness and generosity of Melaleuca employees” said Kia Shaw, Eastern Branch Manager for The Idaho Foodbank. “This donation from employees and the Melaleuca Foundation will make a significant impact in the lives of Idahoans who are facing food insecurity.”

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.