Novelist who wrote ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ essay on trial for husband’s murder

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The high-profile trial for Oregon romance novelist, Nancy Crampton-Brophy, begins Monday morning.

Crampton-Brophy is accused of murdering her husband, Daniel Brophy, in 2018.

On June 2, 2018, police responded to reports of a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in southwest Portland. Officers and medics tried to save Brophy, but he died at the scene.

Brophy was a chef and longtime instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute. The couple had been married for 27 years.

“As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure. After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my color.” — Nancy-Crampton-Brophy, “How to Murder Your Husband”

Months after the shooting, in Sept. 2018, officers arrested Crampton-Brophy at her home in Washington County. She faces charges of murder with a firearm and domestic violence. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and has been held without bail since 2018.

Crampton-Brophy is the author of multiple books, including “The Wrong Husband” and an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

