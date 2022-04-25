Pet of the Week: Luna

Our Pet of the Week is Luna!

She is a Lab/Border Collie mix and has been through the K9 academy at Snake River Animal Shelter.

Luna was returned to the shelter because she barks. She knows all of her basic commands and is an extremely intelligent dog.

Luna does tricks and if you’re willing to work with a smart dog, she’s the one to have. She is a fantastic furry friend!

Meet Luna and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.