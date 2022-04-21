Pocatello pair charged with drug crimes including delivery of fentanyl, heroin

POCATELLO — Two Bannock County residents have been arrested on a variety of drug trafficking charges.

Travis D. Marshall, 52, and Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, have each been charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver — one for heroin and the other for fentanyl, according to court documents. Additionally, Marshall has been charged with felonies for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm and grand theft by possession of stolen property.

Around 9 p.m. on April 19, deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of South 5th Avenue in Pocatello, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Deputies forced entry into the home, the affidavit says. Once inside, they found Marshall and Gibbs on a sofa. Deputies ordered both to raise their hands and were informed by Marshall of a gun in the room. Officers seized a loaded 12 gauge shotgun and later determined the shotgun to be stolen, through a search of the serial number.

During the search, deputies found a zip-top bag containing suspected meth, weighing a total of 1.13 pounds, and a lock-top container containing 500 “Dirty 30” fentanyl pills, according to the affidavit.

Additional drugs seized during the search included 3.1 ounces of suspected marijuana and 1.8 grams of suspected heroin.

Deputies also found paraphernalia, including metal spoons, empty baggies and a scale. They also found $9,000 in cash, wrapped with rubber bands.

Deputies noted that during that last hour and a half before the raid, surveillance showed seven separate “short-duration stops” at the residence “consistent with drug activity.” Detectives received information that at least one of the parties seen visiting the residence had purchased meth from a male matching Marshall’s description, the affidavit says. That “source of information” told deputies that they purchased drugs, including Dirty 30s at the residence daily for the previous month.

Evidence collected during the search. | Courtesy Bannock County

All suspected drugs found at the home were field-tested and returned presumptive positives. All were sent to Idaho State Police forensic labs for analysis.

Both Marshall and Gibbs were arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail for booking.

Marshall is being held on a $200,000 bond, and Gibbs on a $75,000 bond.

Although Marshall and Gibbs have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty of all charges, Marshall could face up to life in prison and $95,000 in fines. If she is found guilty of all charges, Gibbs could also face up to life in prison, as well as $50,000 in fines.

Both are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on April 27.