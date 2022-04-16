Police identify suspects who allegedly fired gunshots at Idaho Falls home, searching for suspects in burglary attempt

IDAHO FALLS – Suspects who allegedly fired multiple gunshots at an Idaho Falls home have been identified.

The incident occurred Thursday around 4:45 a.m. in the area of 400 West 20th Street, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Dispatch received a report that multiple shots had been fired into the caller’s home from outside. Through investigation, officers determined the shots came from a vehicle driving past the house. Though the home was occupied at the time, no one was seriously injured. An adult inside the residence did sustain minor injuries from broken glass.

Idaho Falls Police Investigators have identified the individuals involved in the incident and appropriate actions are being taken. Since all of them are juveniles, no further information will be released.

The department is also investigating a home burglary that occurred about 45 minutes earlier in the area of 1600 Brenthaven Street.

Around 4 a.m., dispatch got a call from someone reporting that an unknown man was inside their home. Officers determined the person was safe when they arrived, but the suspect had left before they got there.

During the initial investigation, police report the homeowner woke up and found the suspect in their home. When the suspect and resident saw each other, the suspect ran. No one was injured during the incident, but it appears the suspect may have been attempting to burglarize the home.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for home security footage from people in the area, particularly footage between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., and from the past several days. Anyone with footage is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 and reference incident 2022-13411.

If you have any other information that would be helpful in the investigation, report the information to IFPD or Crime Stoppers. Information may be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously, and tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.