Portneuf Health Trust hoping to make Pocatello-Chubbuck a ‘healthy whole-self community’

POCATELLO — At an event Friday afternoon, representatives from the Portneuf Health Trust announced a “healthy whole-self” initiative aimed at making the Pocatello-Chubbuck community the healthiest in the nation.

Portneuf CEO Shaun Menchaca and Wellness Coordinator Micaela Knickerbocker addressed the “Healthy City, USA” initiative. As part of his statement, Menchaca said that the Pocatello-Chubbuck community possesses all the natural elements to become synonymous with a healthy lifestyle.

“The goal of this initiative is to make our community a model of health and wellness in the country,” he said.

Through the initiative, the Portneuf Health Trust is asking all members of the community to make healthier choices.

As part of that, the trust is in the process of creating stickers that will be used to tag local businesses as part of “Healthy City, USA.” Businesses like restaurants with healthy dining options, gyms, health provider offices, outdoor equipment stores and others will be able to earn these stickers to become part of the healthy lifestyle.

“Pocatello and Chubbuck has great potential to be the healthiest city in America and that’s what we’re shooting for,” Knickerbocker said. “Once we have a solid foundation of a healthy city, maybe it’s a couple of years down the road, other communities could adopt the Healthy City, USA lifestyle as well.”

The initiative will officially launch Sunday, May 1, with the social media Gratitude Attitude Journal.

Portneuf Health Trust is asking all social media users to post daily reminders to themself and others about the things for which they are grateful — tagging the trust and including the hashtag #31DaysOfGratitude.

This sentiment is designed with May being Mental Health Awareness Month in mind.

“Our whole goal for this gratitude attitude journal is just, flooding social media with everything in your life that you are grateful for,” Knickerbocker said.

“Being grateful every day is really associated with positive mental health,” Menchaca added.

With more directives to come, Knickerbocker urged community members to join the Portneuf Peaks Club, by hiking three area summits this summer.

For additional tips on leading a healthier lifestyle, follow the Portneuf Health Trust on Facebook.

The trust also plans to launch a Facebook page dedicated to Healthy City, USA in the coming days. That page will also offer healthy lifestyle changes.