Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Are you interested in learning more about our natural and built environment? Looking to get involved with a local organization committed to making the Portneuf Valley a healthier and more sustainable place to live? Maybe you’re just looking for a fun afternoon out with the family. Then, mark your calendar for the 2022 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.

After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to announce the EnviroFair is back. Make plans to join us Saturday, April 16 at from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It was previously scheduled to happen at Caldwell Park but due to weather conditions it will now be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the gymnasium. It’s across the street from Caldwell Park at 135 South 7th Avenue.

Learn what you can do at work, at home, or in school to help improve and sustain our local environment. Connect with community members and organizations that are doing their part in making the Portneuf Valley a wonderful place to live. Over 75 local businesses, agencies, and organizations will be hosting hands-on activities for children of all ages, providing eco-friendly giveaways, and teaching us what we can do to keep our public lands and waterways clean for future generations. FREE food, LIVE music, and FREE admission make coming to the 2022 EnviroFair a no-brainer! Just ask one of the 5,000 community members who attended in 2019.

The 2022 EnviroFair is sure to have something for everyone, so bring your friends, family, and neighbors for a fun-filled afternoon in the park. Pocatello Regional Transit will be offering free bus rides to the fair on the day of the event. Oh, and did I mention admission is FREE?

For more information or to get involved, visit the website. See you at this year’s EnviroFair!

Caldwell Park is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, (208) 234.6248, or 5815 South 5th Avenue.