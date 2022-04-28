TODAY'S WEATHER
Studio C cast members answer 7 Questions with Emmy

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

  Published at

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

This week I’m sitting down with some cast members from Studio C and Divine Comedy. Studio C is a sketch comedy show that airs on BYU TV with a YouTube channel consisting of over 2.5 million subscribers. Divine Comedy is also a sketch comedy group based at BYU in Provo.

Recently a few of the cast members performed at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls and I asked them the following questions before the show:

  • Where did the name Studio C come from?
  • Is it hard to make people laugh?
  • What has been your favorite sketch you’ve been in?
  • Do you have to spend a lot of time practicing?
  • Have you ever laughed so hard during a sketch that you lost control?
  • When you were my age did you ever think you’d be in a comedy group?
  • What advice do you have for me?

BONUS QUESTIONS

  • What is your favorite snack food?
  • Have you ever tried Idaho potatoes?
  • What is your favorite holiday?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and follow Studio C on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Connect with Emmy on Facebook and Instagram!

