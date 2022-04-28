Studio C cast members answer 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

This week I’m sitting down with some cast members from Studio C and Divine Comedy. Studio C is a sketch comedy show that airs on BYU TV with a YouTube channel consisting of over 2.5 million subscribers. Divine Comedy is also a sketch comedy group based at BYU in Provo.

Recently a few of the cast members performed at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls and I asked them the following questions before the show:

Where did the name Studio C come from?

Is it hard to make people laugh?

What has been your favorite sketch you’ve been in?

Do you have to spend a lot of time practicing?

Have you ever laughed so hard during a sketch that you lost control?

When you were my age did you ever think you’d be in a comedy group?

What advice do you have for me?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What is your favorite snack food?

Have you ever tried Idaho potatoes?

What is your favorite holiday?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and follow Studio C on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.