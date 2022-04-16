TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
39°
clear sky
humidity: 58%
wind: 18mph SW
H 39 • L 34

Studio C, Divine Comedy set to perform Saturday in Idaho Falls

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Arts & Entertainment

  Published at

Share This
274856793 5451024164925324 6414499334347628373 n

IDAHO FALLS — Two family-friendly comedy groups are joining forcing and performing in two shows Saturday in Idaho Falls.

Studio C and Divine Comedy will bring laughs to The Waterfront at Snake River Landing at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Studio C is a sketch comedy program that airs on BYU TV. The group has a massive following with over 2.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Divine Comedy is a BYU student-run production founded in 1994 “dedicated to providing the funniest clean comedy you’ve ever seen,” the group’s website says.

Tickets can be purchased here and a special promotion is being offered for the 2 p.m. show. Use promo code LOVE2LAUGH for buy one get one free tickets.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: