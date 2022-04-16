Studio C, Divine Comedy set to perform Saturday in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Two family-friendly comedy groups are joining forcing and performing in two shows Saturday in Idaho Falls.

Studio C and Divine Comedy will bring laughs to The Waterfront at Snake River Landing at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Studio C is a sketch comedy program that airs on BYU TV. The group has a massive following with over 2.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Divine Comedy is a BYU student-run production founded in 1994 “dedicated to providing the funniest clean comedy you’ve ever seen,” the group’s website says.

Tickets can be purchased here and a special promotion is being offered for the 2 p.m. show. Use promo code LOVE2LAUGH for buy one get one free tickets.