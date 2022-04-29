Two hospitalized after crash in Bannock County

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Bannock County.

The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Friday, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show a 73-year-old female, of El Cerrito, California, was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2005 Infiniti QX56 hauling a camper trailer when the trailer fishtailed and caused the driver to lose control.

The vehicle and camper went off the right side of the road, rolled, and came to rest off the right shoulder.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. Both the driver and passenger, a 78-year-old male, of El Cerrito, California, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

One lane was blocked for approximately four hours while crews recovered the vehicle.