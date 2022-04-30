UPDATE: One person injured after detached trailer hits two vehicles

UPDATE:

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. Friday on Interstate 15 at milepost 98, north of Blackfoot.

A 66-year-old man from Shelley was driving southbound on I-15 in a Chevrolet pickup pulling a trailer. A 51-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving northbound in a Dodge pickup with two passengers. A 61-year-old man from Morgan, Utah was also northbound in a Toyota Corolla.

The trailer being pulled by the Chevrolet began to fishtail and became disengaged from the truck. It crossed the median into the northbound lanes, where it side-swiped the Dodge truck and was struck head-on by the Toyota.

The Dodge crossed the median and southbound lanes and came to rest on the right shoulder of the southbound Interstate.

The Toyota went off the right shoulder of the northbound lanes and rolled. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital.

All parties involved were wearing seatbelts.

There were two secondary crashes nearby, one northbound, and one southbound. As a result of the three crashes, the right lane of northbound I-15 was partially blocked for over two hours. The southbound lanes were not blocked, but traffic slowed significantly and was backed up for about two hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SHELLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot.

ISP officials tell EastIdahoNews.com that an initial crash happened at milepost 98 in the southbound lane of I-15 at around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Two other crashes occurred in the vicinity shortly afterward.

It’s not clear what vehicles were involved in each of the crashes, but Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that at least one person was transported to a local hospital.

As of 6:30 p.m. traffic was still significantly backed up on I-15.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.