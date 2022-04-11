Utah Amber Alert canceled after sisters found at park

RIVERTON, Utah (KSL.com) — Two sisters were found at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City a little more than half an hour after police issued an Amber Alert Sunday evening.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly before 7:30 p.m. after police say Brooklyn George, 14, drove away with her sister Lyra Caldwell, 7, from their guardians’ home in Riverton.

At the time, police believed George could be taking Caldwell to Idaho where George’s biological father lives.

The 14-year-old left the residence in a black 2017 Chevrolet Spark with the license plate 6E9KF with her sister. They were last seen at 4 p.m.

“The danger is that we’ve got a 14-year-old, unlicensed driver that stole her grandparents’ car and took her 7-year-old little sister and she’s been gone for a few hours away from home,” said Riverton Police Chief Don Hutson. “She lives in a residential treatment program and we’re not sure where she may be headed.”

Details about how the sisters were located was not immediately available.