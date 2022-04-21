Want to track your 2022 tax rebate? Check out this tool from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idahoans who qualify for the 2022 tax rebate can track the status of the payment online with a Social Security number and either an Idaho driver’s license, state-issued identification number or 2021 income tax return, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Watch and learn The tax commission also created a YouTube video to answer frequently asked questions about 2022 tax rebates. View it at this link.

The rebate tool is available 24 hours a day and is the fastest way to check refund status, the release said, as it shows the same information the Idaho State Tax Commission can give over the phone. The status will update as the agency moves through the process of sending the rebate.

Full-year Idaho residents for 2020 and 2021 who filed income tax returns automatically qualify for a tax rebate, including those who filed returns for the grocery tax credit, according to the release. The commission issues rebates to taxpayers in the order it received 2021 income tax returns, with about 25,000 going out weekly, the release said. Taxpayers must file the required tax returns by Dec. 31 to be eligible for the rebate.

The commission expects to send more than 800,000 rebates totaling up to $350 million by the end of the year, the release said.