Woman arrested for allegedly driving into parked vehicle because she wanted to ‘ruin it’

IDAHO FALLS — A 27-year-old woman was arrested after witnesses said she intentionally drove into a parked vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The incident happened on April 10 at the Walmart on South Utah. An Idaho Falls police officer responded around 11:15 a.m.

According to video footage, Alana Davidson was driving a white GMC Yukon and was traveling southbound on Utah Avenue. She turned west into the Walmart parking lot on the south side of the lot. She started driving northbound closest to the building, took a hard right, sped up and hit a parked Dodge Durango with a trailer attached to it.

A witness heard Davidson repeatedly say things like, “What did I do? Why did I do that? What was I driving?”

The victim told police that he was just sitting in the Durango with his dog when the Yukon hit his vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for injuries. Witnesses said they saw a deep gouge above his left eye.

Davidson had told police that she had gone to Walmart to talk to the victim.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the police officer asked Davidson if she had struck the victim’s vehicle intentionally and she replied, “Probably.” She was taken to the hospital before she was booked into jail. At the hospital, she stated she didn’t mean to hurt the victim, she just wanted to “ruin his vehicle.”

The victim told police he did not want to pursue charges, though Davidson was charged with aggravated battery, a felony.

Davidson’s bond was set to $20,000. She was issued a no-contact order. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 22 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.