Women, cats safe after fire damages home

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

At approximately 7:53 p.m. on April 9, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Riviera Drive. There were two adult females inside the home when the fire started who were able to evacuate safely and without injury. Two cats were reportedly still inside the home.

Three engines, four ambulances, the ladder truck and a battalion chief responded. The first unit arrived on scene within 3 minutes, with all other units arriving within 6 minutes. There was heavy black smoke and flames coming from the split level single family home when firefighters arrived. The fire appeared to have originated in the back of the home, with heavy fire damage throughout the basement, main floor, deck, and attached garage.

Idaho Falls Power responded to secure live power lines that were down in the backyard while Intermountain Gas secured the gas lines. Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department closed Riviera Drive from 17th Street north to Nixon Avenue.

Firefighters reported having the fire extinguished by 8:11 p.m. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. Firefighters were able to save both cats from the fire and return them safely to their owners.

Idaho Falls Power remained on scene to secure power lines and restore power to a couple of homes on Riviera Drive. The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho responded to assist the homeowners and provide them with immediate needs.

Damages are estimated at $65,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division.