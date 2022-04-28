Youth orchestra from Utah to hold free performance in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Northern Utah Youth Chamber Orchestra will be performing in Pocatello in May, with admission free of charge.

The performance will begin at 11 a.m. on May 14, at the Leavitt Center Arts Academy.

The orchestra, which is made up of children between the ages of seven and 17, is based in Box Elder County, according to spokeswoman Josie Anderson. They perform primarily in Box Elder, Cache and Weber counties in Utah. Performers audition for their positions in the orchestra, according to the orchestra’s website.

Additionally, the orchestra’s conductor, Nathan West, is a Pocatello native, Anderson told EastIdahoNews.com.

Selections from Mendelssohn, Puccini and Mozart, among others will be included in the performance.

The Leavitt Center Arts Academy is located at 1030 East Sublette Street.