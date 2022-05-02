2 Pocatello police officers shot while responding to disturbance call

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello police officers were shot while responding to a disturbance early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. when the officers were called to 941 East Bridger Street.

“Immediately upon the officers’ arrival, a male subject fired upon them, and officers returned fire,” a Pocatello police news release says. “Two Pocatello officers were wounded in the exchange of gunfire as well as the suspect.”

The man and the officers were taken to the hospital. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The Regional Officer-Involved Shooting team is now investigating.

