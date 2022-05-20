A third-grader’s dream of working at McDonald’s comes true for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently learned about Lacey, a third-grader from Sugar City born with Down syndrome who is a “little fireball.”

“She has such a kind heart and is not afraid to go out of her way to try and make everyone around her laugh,” said someone who works at Lacey’s school. “One day I overheard her mom talking about Lacey saying her daughter’s dream job would be to work at McDonald’s. … Lacey is very deserving of some special recognition for her unique talents and kindness.”

We coordinated with the Rexburg McDonald’s to help grant Lacey’s wish! Check out the video above to see how we surprised her for Feel Good Friday.