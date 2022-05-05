Adassa, the voice of Delores on Disney’s Encanto, answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Adassa has been singing and performing for years but she recently made her acting debut in the Disney film ‘Encanto’ as the voice of Dolores Madrigal. You may have seen her singing ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ on ‘American Idol’ Sunday and her collaboration of the same song with BYU Vocal Point has nearly six million views on YouTube.

Now Adassa is chatting with me! Here are the questions I asked her:

While you were doing the movie ‘Encanto’, did you think it would be such a huge hit?

You play Delores in the movie but who are you most like in real life?

When you were my age, did you think you’d be a singer and actress?

Your video with Vocal Point has millions and millions of views on YouTube. How much time did it take you to film and did you have a good time?

How did you get the job of Delores?

What’s the next major project you’re working on?

Have you been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s something nobody knows about you that would surprise us?

What was it like to appear on ‘American Idol’ this week?

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

What is the best piece of advice you have received that you can share with me?

Watch my entire conversation with Adassa in the video player above.

You can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and her YouTube channel.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.