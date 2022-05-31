City officials unveil new splash pad at Idaho Falls park

IDAHO FALLS – A splash pad about 10 years in the making at Reinhart Park in Idaho Falls was officially unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Noting the recent announcement of the megadrought in eastern Idaho and efforts to conserve water, Mayor Rebecca Casper began the event by explaining all the water is stored in two 1,500-gallon underground tanks and recycled over and over again.

This is the first of several other splash pads in the works throughout the city. Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm tells EastIdahoNews.com several sites have been identified, including the Bel-Air section of town, Tautphaus Park, and one on the east and north sides of town.

“None of those locations are official yet. We would really like to spread them out to five points throughout Idaho Falls to have access,” Holm says.

A splash pad was completed in conjunction with The Broadway development in downtown Idaho Falls in 2019. Holm says there have been some mechanical issues with the interactive pad since its launch, but it is open to the public.

Holm says the city will be unveiling a $1.2 million renovation project at the Wes Deist Aquatic Center on June 6, which includes the installation of a brand-new dehumidification system, office area and pool deck.

“As of right now, we know that we need some kind of (additional) recreational type pool for the community. We have that on our future plans but we don’t have (those details finalized yet),” Holm says.

Mayor Casper also referenced the launch of the city’s public transit system on Friday, June 3.

With the addition of all these amenities, Casper is inviting the community to take advantage of these services and to use the splash pad for “good, clean fun” all summer long.

“These things don’t turn on and operate perfectly right from the get-go. I want to make sure everybody realizes to have a little patience with us as our staff learns how to run this system,” Holm says. “If you come over here and … you push the button and it doesn’t come on, please call us. Please don’t go straight to Facebook and post negative comments. Give us a chance.”

Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation can be reached at (208) 612-8480.

Splash pad at Reinhart Park | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com