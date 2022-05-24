Detectives ask public for help in finding whoever killed Morey Pelton

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — It’s been over a week since a Jefferson County man’s body was found at a rest area and detectives are pleading with the public for help in finding the killer.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the body of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley on Friday, May 13.

Since then, investigators have asked the public for assistance in solving the crime. They want anyone who stopped at the rest area between 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13 to contact them at (208) 529-1200 or the Idaho Fusion Center Tip Line at 1-833-445-2092.

Pelton loved hunting, fishing, floating the river, cutting firewood and chariot racing, according to his obituary. He worked in construction and was the father to two sons.

A $5,000 reward for tips and information leading to the arrest of those involved is being offered through East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tips and information can be sent anonymously online at www.IFcrime.org or by using the P3tips app.