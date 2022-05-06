East Idaho Eats: Teton Ice Cream Parlor offers massive milkshakes, Mexican treats and more

RIGBY — Massive milkshakes, homemade ice cream, fruit smoothies, Mexican snacks, nachos and more. If you’re looking for tasty treats, you’ll find them at Teton Ice Cream Parlor in Rigby.

Victor Gallegos and his family opened the parlor a year ago at 135 North Clark Street. They wanted to offer something in addition to traditional ice cream flavors so they happily serve up some of their favorite Mexican snacks – like crazy potato chips. The potatoes are fried and covered in corn, mayonnaise, butter and nacho cheese.

Crazy potato chips. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Teton Ice Cream Parlor offers 36 flavors of ice cream and over 40 frozen popsicle options. There is a fruit bar and many regulars order fruit mixed with cream turned into a drink. If you like sweet and spicy, a mangonada will taste good to you. It contains mango, mango ice cream, chili powder, salt, sugar and a little citrus juice.

The mangonada. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

The parlor’s most popular item is the premier milkshakes which are HUGE. Customers choose their flavor, mixed in a Mason jar, and then a big piece of cheesecake, brownie, cookie or other treat is placed on top. New options are offered every month.

In May, you can order ‘simply the best’ with your choice of ice cream covered in yellow marshmallow drizzle, lemon iced glass, white chocolate chips, lemon bundt cake, whip cream, sprinkles and marshmallow drizzle.

‘You’re killin’ me smalls’ is another concoction you can pick up this month. It includes your choice of ice cream, red marshmallow drizzle, vanilla iced glass, sprinkles, crackerjacks, whip cream, pretzel, a baseball cake and red marshmallow drizzle.

‘Simply the best’ and ‘You’re killin’ me smalls’ are two milkshake flavors for sale in May. | Teton Ice Cream Parlor

Teton Ice Cream Parlor is open on Sunday from 3-8 p.m., Monday thru Thursday from 4-9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12-10 p.m. Learn more about them on Facebook and Instagram.