Grand Teton National Park to begin work at Jackson Lake Dam

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Phase two of the Snake River Gateways project will soon begin on the north side of Jackson Lake Dam in Grand Teton National Park. The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working in partnership on this multi-year project to improve river access points along the Snake River. The project will enhance the visitor experience, improve safety, restore the resilience of riparian areas, improve infrastructure, and emphasize accessibility for all.

Construction activities will begin in the coming days on the north side of Jackson Lake Dam. During the spring and summer, visitor impacts will be minimal. Visitors may continue to access the area below the dam, which provides access to fishing and a place for boaters to launch on the Snake River. Parking will be limited to allow crews an area to work and for storage of materials.

Beginning September 6, and possibly into the spring of 2023, it is anticipated that a temporary closure of the visitor area below Jackson Lake Dam, on the north side, will go into effect. The park will provide updates later this summer about the temporary closure and alternative access suggestions for visitors.

The design for the Jackson Lake Dam launch will provide improved boat launching conditions and the addition of accessible site features. Features include a boat ramp which will accommodate two vehicles at a time, fully accessible sidewalks leading to two accessible fishing platforms, expanded parking, and improved site amenities including picnic tables, bench seating, and bicycle parking. Additionally, visitor use areas for viewing and providing educational information about the Snake River will be established.

The Snake River Gateways project was initiated in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act and the tenth anniversary of the wild and scenic designation of the headwaters of the Snake River. In 2009 the passage of the Craig Thomas Snake Rivers Headwaters Legacy Act of 2008 added 414 miles of rivers and streams of the Snake River Headwaters to the national wild and scenic rivers system.

The National Park Service finalized the Snake River Headwaters Comprehensive River Management Plan and associated environmental assessment in 2014. The plan defined the improvements to take place at access points along the river and headwaters in Grand Teton National Park.

Work at Pacific Creek Landing was completed in 2021. Phase three of the project, Moose Landing, is planned to begin in 2023.

The Foundation’s goal is to raise $7.5 million to support these improvements. When combined with at least $5.7 million from the National Park Service, private philanthropy will provide a margin of excellence that would not be possible otherwise.

Blue Trident, LLC of Bainbridge Island, Washington, was awarded the construction contract for Jackson Lake Dam launch. Jorgensen Associates of Jackson, Wyoming, and Otak, of Denver, Colorado, provided the design for the project.

For more information about the Snake River Gateways project, visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grte and Grand Teton National Park Foundation’s website at www.gtnpf.org.