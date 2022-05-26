Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline announces new name; mission remains the same

BOISE (KIVI) — The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline is reintroducing themselves as the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline (ICSH).

The organization says that despite the name change, the mission remains the same — “to support Idahoans in emotional crisis.” Since 2012, Idahoans have reached out to ICSH for many different reasons such as suicidal thoughts, mental health, loneliness, addiction, physical health, or financial troubles.

When someone calls ICSH, a trained crisis responder helps reduce stress, and works with the caller to identify personal support.

“Our updated name reflects the type of support the Hotline has always provided and our ongoing commitment to Idahoans – regardless of the type of crisis a person may be experiencing. Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline is always here and ready to listen,” ICSH director Lee Flinn said.

The Idaho Crisis & Suicide hotline has responded to over 95,000 contacts, via calls, texts and web chats from every county in the state.

The hotline is free and confidential. For more, visit idahocrisis.org.