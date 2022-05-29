Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline announces new name

The following is a news release from the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline.

BOISE — The name has been updated, but the mission remains the same – to support Idahoans in emotional crisis.

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, a member of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s national network of over 200 call centers, is excited to reintroduce itself as Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline (ICSH). Since the phones started ringing in 2012, the Hotline has been an entry point into the state’s behavioral health system and a source of support for Idahoans experiencing suicidal feelings and other types of emotional distress.

For the past ten years, individuals have reached out to ICSH for many different reasons including:

· Suicidal thoughts

· Mental health

· Relationship issues

· Loneliness/isolation

· Addiction/substance use

· Physical health

· Financial troubles

When a person contacts ICSH a trained crisis responder helps the caller reduce stress, conducts a safety assessment, and works with the help-seeker to identify personal supports and a plan to stay safe. By providing support at the moment of crisis, ICSH helps reduce the undue burden and stress of unnecessary emergency department visits and the need for local law enforcement response.

“Our updated name reflects the type of support the Hotline has always provided and our ongoing commitment to Idahoans – regardless of the type of crisis a person may be experiencing. Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline is always here and ready to listen,” said Lee Flinn, ICSH Director.

Founded in 2012, ICSH has responded to over 95,000 contacts —combined calls, texts, and web chats. For the past ten years, ISCH has supported individuals in emotional distress from every Idaho county and in every stage of life. To date, the youngest caller was 8 years old and the oldest caller was 93 years old.