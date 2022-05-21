Idaho unemployment rate continues with historic lows

BOISE (AP) – Idaho’s unemployment rate in April dropped a tenth of a percent to 2.6% to mark a third consecutive month of historic lows since record-keeping started in 1976, state officials said Friday.

The Idaho Department of Labor said that 913,000 workers have jobs while about 24,000 are looking for work as Idaho’s red-hot economy continues.

Idaho’s labor force of 937,000 in April represents a labor force participation rate of 62.1%, an increase of a tenth of a percent over the previous month. Idaho’s peak participation rate was 71.4% in September 1998.

The labor force participation rate is comprised of those 16 years and older working or looking for work.

The Labor Department said that there are more than two jobs available for every unemployed Idaho resident looking for work.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs exceeded expectations with an increase of 3,000 jobs to 815,500 in April.

Industry sectors showing the most gains include natural resources, wholesale trade, professional and business services, and private educational services.

Those showing the greatest job declines include arts, entertainment and recreation, and information.

Idaho’s unemployment rate continues to run below the national unemployment rate, which was 3.6% in April.