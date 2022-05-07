Indiana murder suspect wins primary school board nomination

LEBANON, Indiana – An Indiana man who is currently behind bars will be on the November ballot for a school board position.

The Boone County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Wilhoite, 39, in March for allegedly murdering his wife, according to WXIN. He’s now awaiting a trial date, which has not been determined.

WTHR reports authorities pulled his wife’s body from a creek outside their home after Wilhoite told deputies he dumped her there after hitting her with a flower pot.

Wilhoite is one of three candidates pursuing a seat on the Clinton Township Board, according to WCTI. He earned more than 21% of the vote in the Republican primary on Tuesday, putting him behind the other two candidates. Up to three candidates could win the nomination, and since only three people ran, they all won.

Brad King, co-director of the bi-partisan Indiana Election Division, told the Kokomo Tribune on Wednesday Wilhoite can not be removed from the ballot.

“There is no legal reason he can’t be a candidate,” King reportedly said. “Under our system, you are innocent until you are proven guilty. If a person is convicted of a felony, then they are no longer eligible to be a candidate and are ineligible to hold office.”

But Wilhoite can withdraw from the race. The deadline to withdraw is June 15.

The reported motivation for the murder of Wilhoite’s wife is not entirely clear. WCTI reports Wilhoite had been having an affair and he and his wife, Nikki, had filed for divorce. Nikki’s friends told WTHR she had just finished her last chemo treatment for breast cancer before she died.

An investigation got underway when Nikki failed to show up for work. Wilhoite is reported to have lied to detectives when asked where his wife was, saying he didn’t know. He told police a different story later and Nikki’s body was found.

In the event Wilhoite wins the general election, King says he could technically take the oath of office in jail but he would not be released unless he is acquitted.

“Any notary public can administer an oath of office, and that can be in any setting in which the person is available to have the oath administered and sign the oath of office,” King said.

Elected officials who cannot fulfill their duties due to incarceration are usually removed from office, but King reportedly says this is not the case for township board members.