Inkom Elementary classroom gifted $1,800 in supplies from Idaho Lottery

INKOM (KPVI) – Call it Christmas in May for one classroom at Inkom Elementary.

There were a lot of surprised faces Wednesday afternoon as first-grade students returned from recess to Christa McKee’s classroom.

Students found wrapped packages waiting for them on their desks. The presents were from the Idaho Lottery and their Classroom Wishlist program and it was over $1,800 in classroom supplies for Miss McKee’s classroom.

As the students opened the gifts, they found a new printer, laminator with laminating pouches, dry erase markers, storage bins, magnetic letters and more.

These items will help Miss McKee start up a new classroom program.

“I want to institute a science of reading program,” McKee says. “It had lots of copy-colored copies and laminates, and I didn’t have a printer. I asked for a printer and paper and lamination and organization things and papers with alphabets on them and just fun activities for the kids to work with, with reading. Just different hands-on things.”

Members of the Idaho Lottery Commission and staff joined Executive Director Jeff Anderson in making the gift presentation.

Money raised for the program comes from the lottery’s V.I.P. Club members, who can donate their points to the program.

Idaho teachers can submit their wish list to the Idaho Lottery’s website. The lottery commission and staff then pick a teacher’s list and purchase the items on their list.

“I think it shows you what teachers, what they have in their heart for their children and the people of Idaho,” explains Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. “We’re just trying to do our small part to shine our lamp, if you will, in a place where people can use it to shine their lives.”

If you are an Idaho teacher and would like to submit a wish list for next school year, click here.