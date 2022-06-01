Man accused of pulling gun on neighbor and threatening to kill him

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 62-year-old Bret Holdeman for aggravated assault Monday after pulling a gun on another man. At around 2 p.m., deputies were called to a residence near 45th E. and 65th S. to a report that the victim was approached by Holdeman who pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

Deputies were advised the victim and Holdeman had been in a dispute over use of an outbuilding on the property that provoked a confrontation. Holdeman then pulled a handgun from his coat pocket and an altercation between the two ensued.

The victim was able to wrestle the gun away from Holdeman and flee on foot to a nearby residence where he called 911. After deputies arrived, they detained Holdeman without incident and contacted the victim who provided cell phone video of the interaction. In the video, deputies could see Holdeman pull a handgun from his pocket and make statements that he was going to kill the victim.

Deputies transported Holdeman to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravated assault. No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident.