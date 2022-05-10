Man allegedly waits for victim in parking lot, punches him and gives him a concussion

IDAHO FALLS — A 45-year-old man was charged with felony aggravated battery after he allegedly waited for another man in a parking lot and knocked him unconscious with a punch.

The incident involving Gabriel Kroll happened in January, but a criminal case against him wasn’t filed until the end of April. Kroll reportedly attacked the victim the same day the victim had allegedly stolen Kroll’s vehicle.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, the incident happened at the Action Motor Sports parking lot off Lincoln Road at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

The officer investigating the case pulled video surveillance from Action Motor Sports. The video showed a gold minivan Ford Windstar pull into the parking lot and stop by the side entrance. Another vehicle which appeared to be an older red Chevy Blazer pulled up and stopped behind the minivan. Kroll exited the minivan, put a hood over his head and spoke with an unknown man in the Blazer.

The victim then started walking through the parking lot. Kroll hid behind his vehicle and waited for the victim.

According to documents, Kroll came out from behind his vehicle and sucker-punched the victim in the head, full force with a closed right fist.

The victim appeared to be knocked out and dropped straight to the ground. Documents said Kroll immediately jumped on top of the victim and continued to punch him four to five times as the victim lay defenseless. Kroll then walked to the van, got into the driver seat and drove off, while the Blazer also drove away.

Employees at Action Motor Sports called 911, and the victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The victim was told that he had a concussion from the incident. He also told police he had no memory of the incident and did not know Kroll.

“I observed several abrasions, redness and swelling on his head, as well as some scrapes on the top of his right hand and saw that he was still bleeding from the inside of his right ear,” an officer wrote in a report.

While investigating the case, the officer became aware that Kroll had reported his vehicle was stolen the same day as the alleged assault. An officer had taken the report from Kroll and in body camera footage, it shows that Kroll was wearing the same clothing that was seen in the surveillance video of the victim being attacked that day.

Later that same day, Kroll’s vehicle had been found at a storage facility. The officer learned through investigation that the person who allegedly stole Kroll’s vehicle was the victim that Kroll allegedly punched.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, it appeared no charges were filed against the victim.

Kroll appeared in court last week and was given a $20,000 bond. He was issued a no-contact order toward the victim. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.